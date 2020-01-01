Gerard Nus: NorthEast United showed character against Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United came from behind in the second-half to share the spoils......

showed resilience and looked like a rejuvenated side in the second half to come from behind and register a 2-2 draw against in the 2020-21 clash on Thursday.

Kerala Blasters scored twice in the first-half through Sergio Cidoncha (5th minute) and Gary Hooper (45th minute). The visitors, on the contrary, lived dangerously as they defended poorly and allowed the opponents to create ample opportunities. However, in the second half, Gerard Nus' team changed the tide of the game as they struck through Kwesi Appiah (51st minute) and substitute Idrissa Sylla (90th minute) to bag a point.

Nus was impressed by the Highlanders' performance in the second half and he believes his side showed character. He also mentioned that the NorthEast United, through their brilliance in the second half, proved that they can defend and register comebacks.

"I think we showed today that we can adapt to the situation. We are a team that can come back into the game even if the situation is not in our favour. We showed character, we showed how good we can defend but we also definitely showed how we can keep possession, execute combinations. We had many more chances than them, we had a lot of possession. So proud about the performance tonight," Gerard Nus said in the post-match interview.

The Spanish coach appreciated the first-half performance from Kerala Blasters and said that they are a good side. He further added that Kerala Blasters have some fantastic players and a great coach in Kibu Vicuna.

"We conceded two goals because they are a really good side. You see the first one, that set-piece, something that we knew about but the team did really well and they have fantastic players, a great coach and this happens," he added.