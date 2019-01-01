Gbamin admits he needs to be faster after ‘difficult’ Premier League debut

The Ivory Coast international feels he needs to up his game after making his maiden appearance for the Toffees at the Selhurst Park

midfielder Jean Philippe-Gbamin believes he needs to be faster after experiencing the Premier League for the first time on Saturday.

The 23-year-old teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit from side 05 this month.

The Ivorian was handed his maiden appearance in their goalless draw with at the Selhurst Park, replacing Andre Gomes, who was forced off moments before the half-time break with an injury.

Gbamin produced a decent performance in his cameo appearance, completing more than three-quarters of his 31 passes.

“It was hard to come in like that – a great game with high intensity,” Gbamin told EvertonTV

“I tried to give my best on the pitch and it was difficult in some moments. The coach gave me the chance to play and I wanted to take it.

“I am not 100 per cent ready to be at a high level just yet – and I need to be faster.

“I have had only one week of training with the team, so I will keep going and work very hard.”

Gbamin broke into the first team of Lens in 2013 and went on to make 91 league appearances for the French side before joining Mainz three years later.

The midfielder, who featured 95 times for the Bundesliga club before his switch to the Premier League, is looking to repay the Toffees manager Marco Silva for his faith in him.

“I have played more than 200 senior games and I am only 23,” he continued.

“That is because of the confidence all my coaches have shown in me. Marco Silva gave me the chance to come to , so I will give him the best I have, working hard and learning every day.

"Saturday was a good point away from home. In the first half, we were close to scoring but it was more difficult after half-time.

“The way the game went, with us receiving a red card, a draw was a good result. It is one point and a base for the future.”

Gbamin could make his full debut when Everton take on in their next league game on Saturday, August 17.