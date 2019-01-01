Gattuso refusing to think about looming Inter clash

The Rossoneri's focus will not be allowed to drift ahead of the crucial derby in a fortnight, according to their manager

head coach Gennaro Gattuso is refusing to think about the impending derby against and insists his side's focus is squarely on their next two games.

Milan are two points behind their third-placed city rivals and one point ahead of in fifth with the result of the derby on March 17 likely to prove pivotal in the race for a qualification spot.

Gattuso, however, has his sights set firmly on extending the Rossoneri's winning streak in the league to four games against at the San Siro on Saturday.

"Before the Inter match, there are two vital games to play against Sassuolo and ," he told a media conference.

"We must focus on these matches, then we'll think about the derby.

"We now have only finals left to play, and we'll prepare for them all in the best possible fashion.

Milanello: Sassuolo in sight with athletic and defensive exercises

Sassuolo nel mirino a Milanello: focus sulla tattica difensiva e sulla tecnica #MilanSassuolo pic.twitter.com/nFluwUu2Al — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 28, 2019

"Sassuolo have good players and they play Roberto De Zerbi's style of football. We must show them respect. The main thing is to maintain consistency both in defence and in our general play."

Spanish forward Suso has now failed to score since January 21 after another frustrating outing in Tuesday's semi-final first leg against .

Gattuso, though, has backed the 25-year-old to rediscover the form that saw him linked with earlier in the season.

"He's going through a bit of a tricky spell," he added. "However, Suso isn't a problem for me. He was out for a month and maybe this has impacted him physically.

Article continues below

"He needs to remain calm because he has the qualities to do well and give us great support."

Inter, meanwhile, are still dealing with the situation involving striker Mauro Icardi, who continues to be left out of the club's match-day squads despite being their top scorer across all competitions, notching 15 strikes in 28 appearances, and the striker could mis the derby as a result.

The Argentine has not been selected for four successive matches, missing both legs of their knockout tie against and back-to-back Serie A games against and since a bust-up with the club following comments made by his wife and agent Wanda Nara saw him stripped of the captaincy.