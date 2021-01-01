Garcia confirms 'brave' Barcelona move while aiming Man Utd pop at Pique

The 20-year-old defender is returning to Catalan roots from Manchester City, but is eager to avoid comparisons to current Camp Nou stars

Eric Garcia has confirmed that he is making a "brave" return to Barcelona from Manchester City, but the talented 20-year-old is eager to avoid any comparisons with current Blaugrana star Gerard Pique.

Four years on from leaving Catalunya for England, the highly rated centre-half is preparing to retrace his steps after reaching the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Such a switch had been mooted for some time, with Goal able to confirm in early May that an agreement had been reached, and Garcia is convinced that the right career call is being made.

What has been said?

"I have thought about my future, what I think is the best now," Garcia has told L'Esportiu on leaving the Premier League champions to return to his roots.

"I think it’s a brave decision. I am very convinced of the step I have taken."

Is Garcia the next Pique?

Garcia is following in illustrious footsteps when it comes to making a move back to Barca from Manchester.

World Cup winner Pique did likewise back in 2008 after spending four years at Old Trafford.

Garcia is eager to avoid being held up as the 'next Pique' and has taken the opportunity to aim a sly dig at his future team-mate by claiming to have represented "the better team of Manchester".

He added on the Pique talk: "I don’t care because I think we’re different footballers, right?

"To be honest, I play down the issue. Gerard has achieved everything, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world, is more than recognised and I am only 20, and I am just starting my career.

"So the only possible comparison is this, that we both are from the academy and we lived in Manchester, but he played for the not so good team. I was luckier and could play at the better team of Manchester. A shame for him!"

