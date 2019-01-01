Galatasaray sign Nigeria U20 defender Valentine Ozornwafor

The Turkish champions have snapped up the centre-back after his fine defensive displays at the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland

have announced the signing of U20 and defender Valentine Ozornwafor on a four-year deal.

Ozornwafor was of the three new signings alongside Ryan Babel and Adem Buyuk revealed by the Lions on Friday.

Galatasaray agreed to pay Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba the sum of €300,000 in a deal that will keep the 20-year-old at the Turk Telekom Stadium until 2023.

🤝 Yeni transferimiz Valentine James Ozornwafor ile 2019-2020 futbol sezonundan başlamak üzere 4 sezon için anlaşmaya varılmıştır. pic.twitter.com/yydh3HGnfX — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) June 28, 2019

Ozornwafor was a member of the Flying Eagles at the 2019 Fifa World Cup in and he made two appearances before the country’s exit in the knockout round.

Prior to the World Cup outing in May, he was invited to the Super Eagles’ camp in March but was an unused substitute in the international friendly against at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

“I would like to thank the fans and everyone for their support. This is a dream come true for me,” Ozornwafor told the club's website.

“When you're a kid, in a big club, in front of a great atmosphere, working and playing with great people is your biggest dream. That's why I'm so happy to be here today.”