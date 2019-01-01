Galatasaray in England for Wanyama talks - sources

Representatives of the Turkish giants are reportedly in London to hold talks over the signing of the Kenya captain

are pushing for the signing of Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Fanatik claimed that the Turkish Super Lig champions have sent a top official, Sukru Haznedar to London as the club aim to complete a deal for the midfielder before the August 31 deadline.

They are also interested in signing 's Tiemoue Bakayoko in an attempt to reinforce their midfield ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Galatasaray currently await Haznedar's response from London as they already have a budget prepared for the international.

Wanyama's future in North London remains uncertain after his recent struggles for regular playing time in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

He was an unused substitute as Tottenham fought back from a goal deficit to defeat 3-1 in their opening Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Last season, the 28-year-old who still has two years left on his contract was limited to four starts in 13 Premier League appearances.