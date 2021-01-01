Gabriel Jesus aiming to become 'proper striker' as Man City's 'best player in history' Aguero set to leave

The Brazilian has said he is hoping to become a more prolific scorer after the legendary forward's departure

Gabriel Jesus has admitted he must become more of a "proper striker" as he aims to replace the departing Sergio Aguero at Manchester City.

City confirmed on Monday that Aguero would be leaving the club at the end of the season, bringing a close to a glorious 10-year spell that saw him become the club's all-time top scorer.

Jesus, who has split playing time with Aguero since joining City in 2017, is poised to take on more responsibility after the Argentine departs.

What was said?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jesus admitted he needed to adjust his style to help replace a player he called "the best player in the history of the club."

"I can learn a little bit [from him] but he's more of a proper striker than me, he scored more than me," Jesus said.

"He goes to the pitch and he scores. He's more striker than me, I can say that because I work with him every day and I play a lot with him.

"When we play together I score one, he scores two, I score two and he scores three. I think I'm going to learn a lot in these next years to become a proper striker who scores a lot.

"I have to go more in the box. Sometimes I don't go in the box, that's why I don't score a lot. Normally if you see the best strikers at the moment they all go to the box, some of them go outside the box to create and then go to the box.

"Not me, I think my football is... I go outside the box, I create with my friends and I wait for the goal. Sometimes I go and I score, but I have to put in my head that when I arrive, I score."

The bigger picture

Jesus, who turns 24 on Saturday, has proven to be an able deputy for Aguero at City, scoring 80 goals for the club in 183 appearances since joining from Palmeiras.

Aguero has proven to be an even more prolific scorer, however, and City have been linked with a number of high-profile replacements for the Argentine.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad, as well as Inter star Romelu Lukaku. Southampton forward Danny Ings has also been mentioned as a more affordable option.

Whatever the case, Jesus is likely to face continued competition for City's No.9 role even after Aguero has left the club.

