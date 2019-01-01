Gabon's Bouanga scores brace as Saint-Etienne hammer Nice

The Gabonese winger continued his fine goalscoring run in the French top-flight with a brace that helped the Greens to a comfortable win

Denis Bouanga scored two goals and provided an assist as hammered Nice 4-1 in a fixture.

The 25-year-old who made his 16th league appearance of the season at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Wednesday, broke the deadlock for the hosts with his effort from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

Article continues below

Three minutes after the opener, Kasper Dolberg drew both teams level but Claude Puel's men fought on to restore their lead before half-time with Romain Hamouma and Wesley Fofana hitting the target in the 38th and 40th minutes respectively.

Later in the second half, Bouanga sealed the maximum points for Saint-Etienne with his 58th-minute effort which stretched his tally to seven league goals this campaign.

The Gabon international will now shift his focus to Sunday when fifth-placed Saint-Etienne visit for their next league encounter.