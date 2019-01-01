Fulham sign Markovic from Liverpool on free transfer

The winger ends a four-and-a-half-year stint at Anfield and joins the Cottagers' fight to avoid relegation

Fulham have announced the signing of Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old winger joined the Reds for £20 million ($26m) in 2014 from Benfica, but has barely featured under Jurgen Klopp.

Markovic has not played for Liverpool since May 2015 and has been loaned out to Fenerbache, Sporting, Hull City and Anderlecht since his last appearance.

The Reds have been keen to get Markovic off their books for some time due to his £50,000-per-week wages, and he now finally parts ways with the club four and a half years after signing.

A club statement from the Cottagers read: "Fulham received very good recommendations from Aleksandar Mitrović regarding the player.

"Markovic made his breakthrough at Partizan Belgrade where he was a teammate of Mitrović and named in the SuperLiga team of the season in each of his two full – and title-winning – campaigns in the first team."

The club's co-owner Tony Khan added: “Lazar Markovic is a gifted young player; we’re pleased to welcome him from Liverpool for the remainder of the season. Lazar is known as a great teammate, he has the support of our Manager, and he has the talent to strengthen our attack. Come on Fulham!”

Liverpool had agreed a £2.9m ($3.8m) deal with Anderlecht in the summer which would have seen Markovic go back to Belgium in a permanent move, but the switch fell through at the last minute.

Article continues below

Serbia international Markovic's contract at Anfield was due to expire at the end of this season, but he will now be hoping to help Fulham stay in the Premier League with Claudio Ranieri's side in a worrying position at present.

The west London club are second from bottom and five points from safety, although they did receive a boost by coming from 2-0 down to win 4-2 against Brighton at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

They also completed the deal of Havard Nordtveit on loan from Hoffenheim until the end of the 2018-19 campaign, although they missed out on Bordeaux’s Youssouf Sabaly despite offering £12 million (£16m) for the right-back.