From Sterling to Jesus: Top 5 transfers in Premier League so far

The Premier League clubs are snapping up some of the best talents in football across the world

Premier League clubs spent a whooping £1.1bn in the 2021 summer transfer window. However, that amount was a significant drop from 2019 when the clubs paid a total transfer fee of £1.4bn. Nonetheless, it was the sixth summer in a row that Premier League clubs have spent in excess of £1bn.

Amongst the top-five leagues in Europe, the Premier League remains the highest spender as it continues to attract the best talents of world football. In the 2022 summer transfer window, Liverpool leads the chart so far with their signing of Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez from Benfica. There have been other big-money signings as well such as Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.

All these superstars are raring to fire on all cylinders and they could be in action during the opening weekend of the Premier League which kicks off on August 6. Catch all of them live in action on StarHub's Premier+. As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season.

Top 5 biggest transfers in Premier League so far

There's plenty of action ongoing in the summer transfer window as the clubs are looking to make the best squad possible before the transfer window closes at 11pm GMT on September 1, 2022.

While Manchester City and Liverpool have already made substantial additions to their squad, the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are still looking at options in the market. Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo's future is still up in the air as the Portuguese seems adamant to leave Old Trafford in search of UEFA Champions League action.

Erling Haaland

takes a look at the biggest transfers of the summer so far.

Although former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has warned that Erling Haaland will need time to adapt to life at the club, there is optimism at the Etihad that the Norwegian will put his best foot forward right from the start.

Great things are expected of the Norway international following his exploits in Germany, where he scored 61 goals in 66 Bundesliga appearances. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were among a host of top European clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old, but he's signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens could be considered to be getting quite the bargain in Haaland, with £51m a relatively small fee to be shelling out in an era where nine-figure price tags are becoming all the rage. Haaland is set to make around £400,000 per week, in line with the club's highest earner Kevin De Bruyne.

Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years 😂😂😂

Welcome Erling ✌🏻🔥 https://t.co/aTdTWTPlmV — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 10, 2022

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool to fill the potential void left by Sadio Mane. Liverpool paid Benfica £64 million ($79m) upfront to sign Nunez and could pay up to another £21m ($26m) in add-ons.

Those add-ons range from scoring goals to winning the Champions League - it is likely Benfica will get at least £75m from Liverpool, as long as Nunez plays regularly. He has signed a six-year contract that will keep him at Liverpool until 2028.

Reports suggest that Nunez will earn around £5m ($6.1m) per year in salary, similar to Diaz and Jota rather than the top earners such as Salah and Firmino.

Nunez proved himself as a prolific striker both in Portugal's top-flight and in the Champions League last season.

He scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances in 2021-22, while also finding the net on six occasions in Europe.

We’ve got some ñews that we think you might like… 🇺🇾#DarwinDay pic.twitter.com/C70mBnzu4c — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 14, 2022

Raheem Sterling

In a shock transfer, England international Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea from fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City. The 27-year-old was a priority target for the Blues this summer, who were looking to revamp their attack under Thomas Tuchel following a mixed season upfront.

The loan departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter will help Sterling get more minutes, especially in a World Cup year where he will have a point to prove to Gareth Southgate.

Chelsea have paid £47.5 million ($57m) to sign Sterling, who had one year left on his contract at City. He has signed a five-year contract at Chelsea, which will tie him to the Blues until the summer of 2027, though the deal also includes the option of an extra year.

Reports suggest Sterling will earn in excess of £300,000-per-week at Chelsea, making him Chelsea's highest earner.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian forward was in search of a fresh challenge after spending five summers with Manchester City. Also, the arrival of Haaland in City meant he would go down the pecking order and so the striker set on a move to north London.

The four-time Premier League title winner with 56 international caps to his name was never going to come cheap, and Arsenal have splashed out £45 million ($55m) in order to secure Jesus’ signature. He has reportedly agreed to a five-year agreement with the Gunners, with that deal taking him through to the summer of 2027.

After the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona and Alexandre Lacazette to Lyon, Mikel Arteta was in need of reinforcements in the attacking department. Jesus is expected to lead the lines and guide Arsenal to Premier League glory with his goals.

Time for Gabriel Jesus to make his mark 💥 pic.twitter.com/tuGC5C082k — GOAL (@goal) July 4, 2022

Christian Eriksen

The Danish midfielder has completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer as Erik ten Hag continues to improve his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old midfielder joins United as a free agent and has been handed a three-year contract by the Red Devils, with that deal set to take him through to the summer of 2025.

Last season, Eriksen scored four goals and provided 11 assists in 11 appearances to help Brentford avoid relegation while also earning himself a recall to the Denmark national side. An astute piece of business as Eriksen has the ability to dictate the tempo of the match and can seamlessly fit into the system of Erik ten Hag.

