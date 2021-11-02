From Rio to Rotherham: Kayky taking first steps on road to Man City stardom

Freezing cold weather, a clattering from League One defenders and a 5-0 defeat... Welcome to England.

While Pep Guardiola's first team were playing at top-four rivals West Ham in the Premier League, Manchester City's new Brazilian wonderkid Kayky was making his first appearance for the Under-23s in the less glamorous surroundings of Rotherham United's New York Stadium.

The 18-year-old winger, signed from Fluminense for a fee of around £9million ($12m), has already drawn comparisons to Neymar in his young career after flashes of brilliance from a handful of starts in Brazilian football.

An incredible solo goal against Nova Iguacu, when he drifted past four players before a controlled finish, went viral and added to the sense of anticipation over his potential.

At City though, the focus right now is on helping him settle at his new club and into life in England rather than adding any pressure or expectations.

Growing up in Rio de Janeiro, moving to England can be a major culture shock both on and off the pitch, and particularly for a teenager.

Like the many Brazilians and Portuguese-speaking players that have arrived at City before him, Kayky has been taken under the wing of first-team father figure Fernandinho and he spoke to the 36-year-old before moving from Rio in September.

Fernandinho helped fellow Brazilians Ederson and Gabriel Jesus acclimatise to life in England and the pair are now also giving their help to Kayky. "When I see him, I see myself when I came here," Jesus said.

Learning English is seen as an important step to help his integration and Kayky had lessons in Rio before his move and is seeing a teacher recommended by the club twice a week to help him improve.

Kayky lives in the city centre with his older brother and likes Manchester, even enjoying the occasional night out at one of its Brazilian restaurants.

He has also stayed in close contact with former Fluminense team-mate and good friend Metinho, who is also 18 and moved to City's French sister-club Troyes in the summer.

But it's what he does on the pitch that ultimately matters and he has made a good impression in his early days.

A knee problem delayed his opportunities after arriving but in recent weeks he has been training with the first team.

His first game for the Elite Development Squad in the 5-0 defeat to Rotherham in the Papa John's Trophy was a harsh scoreline for a young side that were the better side for most of a goalless first half. Kayky, too, had his moments, slashing one effort high over the bar.

A few days later, he set up an early goal in a 1-1 draw with Brighton in Premier League Two. His far-post header was saved and he squared the ball for Nico O'Reilly to score.

Naturally left-footed, Kayky plays on the right wing where his speed, quick feet and tricks make him a real attacking threat. He's clearly got something special, as one insider close to the first team said about his first weeks training at the Etihad Campus.

Guardiola says he will be patient with his development and is not about to rush him into the first team. He also has an exciting group of homegrown players pushing for opportunities.

The City boss views playing and learning with his squad and coaches as the best way to develop and the success of Phil Foden's patient step-up from academy to the first team is seen as the ideal way to progress.

THIS is what Man City's new signing Kayky can do 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/gTrijy2Vos — Goal (@goal) April 23, 2021

"He’s so young," Guardiola said of Kayky. "It's a new country – completely different to Brazil.

"When Fernandinho came, he came from Shakhtar Donetsk. When Gabriel Jesus came, he was a big star playing big moments in Brazil. He needs time – to train and to settle with his family. It will be step by step. After, what he will show on the pitch will dictate everything.

"It depends on him but he has help from the club. We support him and Fernandinho is helping him a lot, as he always does.

"He knows the club. He didn't come for a short period but he has to settle into the rhythms and what we want, and adapt in his development as a player. He's still young but he has everything to improve."

Talented Brazilians have been moving to Europe at an increasingly early age and City have followed other big clubs, such as Real Madrid and Shakhtar, by moving for players with a lot of promise.

As well as Kayky and Metinho, former Gremio midfielder Diego Rosa is on loan with Belgian side Lommel, while full-back Yan Couto is in Portugal with Braga.

City now have the time to be patient with Kayky's development and hope they can turn his huge potential into something outstanding.