From Malaysian champion to finding the next Jari Litmanen - the journey of V. Saravanan

Already doing wonders at the beginning of his new footballing chapter, Saravanan proud of being able to prove himself in new waters, 8796km from Ipoh.

Oftentimes the career of a Malaysian footballer takes him from a player to a coach, all within the confines of the country but there are exceptional cases and V. Saravanan is one such case. Now plying his trade in Helsinki, Finland it has been a remarkable journey for the Ipoh-born former and Malaysian international.

And for the former striker, the journey really began 25 years ago when Malaysia were preparing to host the most prestigious international competition that these shores have ever seen, the 1997 World Youth Championship. A tournament that has since been renamed FIFA World Cup U20, it was a gathering of the biggest youth talents in the world.

Saravanan was only 17 when he got offered a place in the preliminary squad that comprised the best Malaysia had at that time and he took his baby steps into the world of professional football but saw instantly the huge disparity in quality between the young Harimau Malaya and the rest of the world.

“That was the biggest tournament for youth but at that time, I didn’t realise how big it was. I had just finished SPM when I got selected for the squad back in 1995 together with over 100 players. It took three months to just trim the squad to 35 players. It was very difficult to get a place but luckily for me, I managed to get in.

“The coaches at that time, Hatem Souissi and Sathianathan were my first professional coaches. They taught me a lot not just about the game but also how to live like a professional player. We travelled to Europe to train and that’s when I really understood how serious the tournament was.

“We didn’t know then but we got to play in the same tournament as players like (Pablo) Aimar, (Thierry) Henry and (Steven) Gerrard. They are top players who have achieved a lot in the world of football, compared to what I did.

“Even though we gave a good fight, we learned the hard way of just how far Malaysia were compared to the cream of the crop in youth football at that time. We didn’t lose that much in each game, the opponents were on a different level compared to us,” Saravanan explained to Goal.

Fast forward to 2020 and Saravanan is now the coach for the Under-13s at HJK Helsinki, arguably the biggest football club in Finland. A club that Jari Litmanen played twice in his career, one at the very start and one towards the end when his career was winding down.

Since moving to Europe in 2012, Saravanan’s chance opportunity came when he featured for IF Gnistan in their relegation fight in the second division of Finnish football. 13 goals in just the last five matches for the club saw them eventually finishing in the top five but more importantly, helped open the road for the next venture in Saravanan’s career.

Gnistan would offer him a place coaching the youth where he also got the chance to get his UEFA B coaching licence.Saravanan was a revelation and soon Gnistan was booming and started climbing up the leagues which caught the attention of HJK.

As it is when one move from a smaller organisation to a bigger one, the pressure also increases. It is a hyperbole to say Saravanan is there to find the Litmanen but in truth, that is what his job is - to find and push through the next big talents in Finnish football, something which also made him understand that gap he saw back in 1997.

“Now, I understand why there was such a gap. For instance here in Finland, a player who is 13 years old would have played almost 60 games a year. So by the time they are 17-19 years of age, you can see just how much they have experienced at a good standard.

“That is why they were so developed. In my time there weren't proper leagues for say Under-12s and above. Yes, there are some tournaments but we lacked game time. Nowadays it has improved in Malaysia of course, but it was difficult for us back then, hence why we had to travel out to train.

“Even though I’m coaching Under-13 boys and they are playing at a super level, we are constantly compared to , or . So the pressure is on me but of course they are still kids. It’s not just about winning but as well how to approach the game and play good football.

“When you’re looking to just win, there are different ways and I’m thankful to my club because they support what I want to do. I’m teaching correct football and there are tools that make them ready when they are 15 or 16. These two years with me is what will decide if they can move up to the professional level. I try to make them ready for that.”

But despite eight hugely successful years abroad in a coaching capacity, that wasn’t the original plan for Saravanan. The move came because he was looking to step away from football after calling quits on his playing career that has seen him feature for Perak, , MY-TEAM, ATM and .

With his wife needing to go back home to care for her family, Saravanan joined in on that decision because the injuries have taken a toll on him and he felt it would have been more difficult to stay in Malaysia, looking at his peers still managing to continue on their respective careers while he can’t.

Yet life the unexpected turns that life gives can be a blessing to some. While he has always thought to take on the coaching coach, he never anticipated it would at the grassroots level. As well to be able to do it Finland, represented a far bigger meaning for Saravanan, more than what he would have felt if he had done all this in his home country.

“I knew for a long time that I wanted to be a coach but in my mind, I was always thinking about the senior teams and not youth coaching. But when I came here and with the three months almost up, I needed to get a job if I wanted to stay longer in Finland.

“What I like the most here is that nobody recognises me and I have to prove in my coaching course and my work, what I can do. If I was in Malaysia, people recognise me and even if I don't do as well, I will still get the licence. So in a way, the value of what I achieved here is worth more because of the stakes against me.

“I had to work hard and deliver on my presentation, I liked that because it showed how good I am. With kids, you have to teach the right way unlike with seniors where sometimes you can take shortcuts. And all that makes me really happy.

“The process is the same everywhere but the environment depends on where in the world it is. Here in Finland, half of the year is too cold to do anything. So theoretically in Malaysia with all the facilities available, they should do better. Coaches should be getting good education and former players have an abundance of experience that can help,” he added.

The player who scored the first ever goal at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in 1998 when Perak beat in the final of the , the first ever match played at that stadium - Saravanan had a whirlwind start to his career as a professional footballer.

Injuries blighted his career and 2004 was both the highlight and the end of his career at the top. His introduction in the second half of the against when Malaysia was 1-0 down turned the game around. His first two touches presented Khalid Jamlus with two goals but his third action saw him picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

When one door closes, another one opens and this Finnish adventure has given Saravanan a new lease of life. But Malaysia is still a place close to his heart and while neither the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) or Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have come calling yet, there’s no doubt that Saravanan is just waiting for the right moment to return and serve his country once again.