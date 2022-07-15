From Haaland to Saka: Top 5 youngsters to watch out for in 2022-23 Premier League

The likes of Haaland, Saka, & Foden are ready to set the the competition on fire

The Premier League 2022-23 season is set to kick off on August 6, with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal and Frank Lampard’s Everton playing host to his former employers at Chelsea.

Manchester United will begin the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home game against Brighton, while Manchester City get their title defence underway at the London Stadium against West Ham. 21/22 season runners-up Liverpool will travel to Craven Cottage to take on newly-promoted Fulham.

This means that the likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Harvey Elliott, and Anthony Elanga could be in action during the opening weekend. Catch all the young guns live in action on StarHub's Premier+. As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore, StarHub will be showing the full coverage of all 380 live matches across the season.

Top 5 youngsters to watch out for in Premier League

In the ever-changing world of football transfers, we have seen players such as Romelu Lukaku depart on loan to Inter from Chelsea, Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich for a meagre £35m, whereas Manchester City paid over £50m for a young player like Haaland.

Moreover, they have another young sensation in Phil Foden who has grown in stature under the guidance of Pep Guardiola and won the PFA Young Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons (2021, 2022). Whereas, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is just 20 but is already a key member of Mikel Arteta's squad and has played every single match in the club's Premier League season in 2021-22.

GOAL takes a look at the youngsters who can make a difference in the upcoming Premier League season.

Erling Haaland

Manchester City have been without a striker since Sergio Aguero left in 2021 and a summer-long pursuit of Harry Kane ended with the England international remaining at Tottenham.

Haaland, who burst onto the Champions League scene at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, is seen as a perfect alternative after scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund.

He watched Man City regularly growing up and follows in the footsteps of his father, Alf Inge, who joined City from Leeds exactly 22 years earlier.

Man City have been monitoring his progress for a number of years since he was with Molde in his native Norway as a teenager.

“Erling has everything we want in a striker, and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system," Man City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

Phil Foden

The England international has been consistently brilliant since he made his debut for Manchester City back in 2017. He is primarily used on the left flank by manager Pep Guardiola and the youngster with his pace and dribbling skills is a nightmare for opposition defenders.

He has a pass completion rate of around 90 per cent which is incredible given that he plays mostly in the attacking third of the pitch. He clocked 3184 minutes across all competitions and scored 14 goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

Bukayo Saka

Saka is undoubtedly one of the key figures of the Arsenal dressing room despite being just 20. He is deployed on the right-wing by coach Mikel Arteta and the winger had been in dazzling form in the wide areas.

He likes to glide past his opponent before cutting inside to his left from where he can have a crack at goal or swing in a cross for the target man inside the box.

With time on his side, Saka is an invaluable asset for Arsenal and is expected to reach greater heights in the upcoming season.

Harvey Elliott

The Liverpool winger had a sensational start to the 2021-22 season and appeared in the first four Premier League games which included two starts. However, an ankle injury sidelined him for a large chunk of the season.

He came back to action in February and finished superbly to wrap up a 3-1 victory over Cardiff. At the business end of the season, he got some minutes under his belt albeit as a substitute. And this summer he will be eager to realise his potential and win back the confidence of Jurgen Klopp.

The addition of Fabio Carvalho will also be a major boost to his morale as the duo spent considerable time together at Fulham's academy.

Anthony Elanga

In a rather disappointing season for Manchester United fans, Anthony Elanga emerged as a positive with his several impressive performances in front of goal.

The 20-year-old scored twice in the Premier League, once in the Champions League, and went on to appear in every game in 2022.

The 2022-23 campaign could be his own if star forward Cristiano Ronaldo decides to depart Old Trafford, which would mean more opportunities could open up for the youngster.

