Frimpong earns Celtic manager Lennon's praise after league debut

The Hoops' trainer has hailed the 18-year-old who put up a fine performance on his league debut

boss Neil Lennon has tipped young fullback Jeremie Frimpong for a bright future following an impressive league debut on Saturday.

Having joined the Scottish giants on a four-year deal from during the summer transfer window, the 18-year-old was handed his Premier League debut in what ended in a 6-0 thrashing of Ross County.

The -born player of Ghanaian descent capped Saturday's outing with a fine assist.

“Jeremie would come under emerging talent which is really important for the club,” Lennon told Celtic TV.

“At [18], we think for the money that we’ve paid for him we’ve got an outstanding talent on our hands.

“What you see on the pitch is what you get off the pitch.

“Just an energetic buzzbomb who is all personality, really proud to be here."

It was Frimpong's second game in all competitions for Celtic after making his first team bow in an earlier 5-0 triumph over Partick Thistle in a League Cup fixture.

“The week leading into the Ross County game, his training levels were outstanding and it was impossible to leave him out of the team," Lennon added.

“We hope he’ll progress into the player we hope he will be."

Frimpong was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, Netherlands, a country he has represented at U19 level.

He joined Manchester City at the age of nine and progressed through the various youth ranks before leaving for Celtic in the summer in his search for first-team football.

Yet to earn a competitive senior cap for Oranje, the right-back is eligible to play for at senior level due to his Ghanaian parentage.

