Aubameyang leads Gabon past Burkina Faso, Senegal draw with Brazil

Thursday saw the Panthers welcome back their top forward, while the Lions of Teranga held the reputable South Americans

Gabon saw their top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return for their encounter with Burkina Faso at Stade Municipal on Thursday evening.

The man then captained the Panthers to a 1-0 victory against the Stallions.

After a goalless opening half, and with the fixture seemingly headed for a draw, the frontman kept his composure to tuck away a penalty in the 84th minute, as Patrice Neveu's troops came up trumps in .

Elsewhere, held to a 1-1 draw in an exciting encounter at the Singapore National Stadium.

On what was Neymar’s 100th appearance for the Selecao, forward Roberto Firmino put the South Americans ahead in the ninth minute with a lobbed effort, and it seemed as though Tite’s side would go in a goal up at half-time.

However, Famara Diedhiou levelled for Aliou Cisse’s side with a penalty that was awarded after Marquinhos fouled Firmino’s club teammate and Senegal talisman, Sadio Mane.

Neither side scored in the second-half as the spoils were shared in Singapore.

In , Congo held the hosts to a 1-1 draw at Leo Stadium in Thanyaburi.

Teerasil Dangda opened the scoring for the War Elephants in the 35th minute of proceedings, but Gaius Makouta equalised just before the hour mark.

There was to be no winning goal, and both sides accepted the draw.

In the final game of the day between and DR Congo, both sides played out a 1-1 stalemate at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium.

The hosts went ahead through Islam Slimani in minute six, but his effort was cancelled out by Cedric Bakambu’s goal just before the half-hour.

Djamel Belmadi threw on Riyad Mahrez, Youcef Atal and Youcef Belaili in the second-half but it wasn’t enough to see the Desert Foxes claim the win over the in Blida.