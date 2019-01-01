Franck Kessie sees red as AC Milan lose Supercoppa Italiana to Juventus

The Cote d'Ivoire international was given his matching order as Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort sealed victory for the Old Lady

Franck Kessie was sent off as AC Milan lost the Supercoppa Italiana 1-0 to Juventus at King Abdullah Sports City on Wednesday.

In the 64th minute Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock, heading home Miralem Pjanic’s cross to deny Gennaro Gattuso’s men a chance to lift their first trophy of the season.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card in the 74th minute for a rash challenge on Joao Cancelo after referee Luca Banti’s consultation with VAR.

With one man short, Milan’s aim of claiming a positive result in the tie failed to materialise as the Massimiliano Allegri’s men held on to their lead to clinch the trophy for the eighth time.

Kessie has now been sent for an early shower three times in his career.