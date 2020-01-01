Four goals from nine shots – Nketiah’s predatory instinct for Arsenal

The Ghanaian boasts of an impressive record after his goal in the Gunners’ triumph over the Cherries on Monday night

Eddie Nketiah is fast establishing a reputation for himself as one of ’s reliable strikers.

This is exemplified in his four goals from nine shots on target for the Gunners, a stat stressing his predatory instinct in making his chances count.

4/9 - Eddie Nketiah has scored with four of his nine shots on target for Arsenal in all competitions. Opportunity. #FACup #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/qR0MVNKfxs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2020

The 20-year-old found the net as Mikel Arteta’s men defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in Monday’s English fourth round tie.

Nkietah scored from close range at the end of Bukayo Saka’s low cross in the 26th minute.

Despite Sam Surridge’s late goals for the Cherries, the North Londoners held their nerves to seal a fifth round berth.

The game against Bournemouth was his first under manager Arteta since his recall from loan at at the beginning of January.

Nkietah now shifts his attention to Sunday’s Premier League game as Arsenal head to Turf Moor to take on a side who sit level with them on 30 points.

For Eddie Howe’s team, they welcome to the Vitality Stadium for a crunch encounter on Saturday.