Fortnite football update sees Pele Cup tournament and Man City, Juventus, LAFC among clubs added to game

Some of the world's biggest football clubs have collaborated with the hugely popular online game for the newest update

Football is coming to Fortnite with a new update from Epic Games including the Pele Cup and collaborations with some of the world’s biggest clubs.

The ‘Kickoff Set’, launching January 23, will include 23 club kits as playable skins, a new tournament with real and in-game prizes, and the chance to ‘emote’ like icon Pele.

Twenty-three clubs from around the world including , , , , Santos, , Melbourne City, and (full list below) will have specially designed male and female outfits in-game.

More teams

Players can win the new kits in the Pele Cup on January 20, featuring a limited-time football game mode, and play with Creative Mode's new Football Island.

'Pele's Air Punch', a new emote based on the Brazil legend's goal celebration, will be available to purchase from the store or as a prize in the Pele Cup.

Regional winners of the tournament will receive a signed Santos shirt, while the top 3,500 players in each region will win the Pele's Air Punch emote and a selection of character outfits.

Nate Nanzer, global head of partnerships at Epic Games, explained the collaboration to ESPN: "We think about the evolution of Fortnite, and all of the different IP integrations that we've done and bringing all these different worlds into the game, I think we've done a pretty amazing job across movies and comics.

“Batman plays with Deadpool and Wolverine and Iron Man. We brought all these amazing worlds together.

"But in sports, we've had an amazing partnership with the NFL, but we haven't really done much beyond our NFL partnership. Over the last year, we've really been focused on how we can grow our footprint more in sports.

"There could definitely be things that we do with modern footballers going forward in the future, and I think given that so many of them are huge Fortnite fans, there could be some fun things that we do in the future."

Full list of football clubs in Fortnite:

Manchester City

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS

Los Angeles FC

Santos

CP

Rangers

Celtic

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City

Article continues below

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia