Formiga in seventh heaven as Brazilian sets World Cup records

The experienced midfielder made World Cup history when the 41-year-old lined up for her seventh tournament this weekend as its oldest ever player

Veteran Brazilian Formiga became the first player to appear at seven editions of the Women's World Cup and the oldest to feature in the tournament when she lined up against on Sunday.

The 41-year-old midfielder plays her club football for and came out of her international retirement, announced in 2016, to give herself a chance of being involved in this summer's tournament and one final shot at lifting the coveted trophy.

Formiga initially only planned to help her country reach the World Cup finals, telling FIFA.com in November 2018: “I had no intention to carry on and play in the World Cup, but breaking barriers spurs me on.”

She was duly selected by boss Vadao, who did not hesitate to put her at the base of his midfield for the team's opening Group C match in Grenoble.

Selecao emerged victorious from the clash, as Cristiane Rozeira’s hat-trick saw them defeat Jamaica 3-0 to hand themselves an early advantage in the group stage.

Her inclusion in the starting XI at 41 years and 98 days saw her overtake Christie Rampone's record, who appeared for United States in the 2015 competition at the age of 40 years and 12 days as they went on to lift the trophy after beating 5-2 in the final.

41y 98d - Brazil midfielder Formiga (41y 98d) will become the oldest player to ever appear at the Women’s World Cup – overtaking United States’ legend Christie Rampone’s record (40y 12d in July 2015). Wisdom.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/abpNv1WM7J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 9, 2019

Now Formiga has taken Rampone’s record as the competition’s oldest ever player, her sights are set on taking USA’s title as World Cup holders – with Brazil looking to become the fifth nation to win the competition.

In the men's game, the record for the most World Cup selections is jointly held by German great Lothar Matthaus and the Mexican pair of Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Marquez, who each played in five tournaments.

Article continues below

In the Women's World Cup, Japanese midfielder Homare Sawa played in six tournaments for her country and made 205 appearances across a 12-year international career – in which she lifted the World Cup in 2011.

Formiga's first World Cup came in 1995 and the closest she has come to being a champion was in 2007 when Brazil lost to in the final.