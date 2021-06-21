Former Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna joins Polish second division side LKS Lodz

Former Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna has joined Polish second division side LKS Lodz as their new head coach.

The Spaniard confirmed the news on his official Instagram profile where he wrote, "Very happy to join ŁKS Łódź. Great challenge, big club, a new chapter."

Kibu Vicuna's performance in India

The Spaniard came to India in 2019 and joined Mohun Bagan as their head coach. Under his tutelage, the Green and Maroons finished runners-up in the Durand Cup 2019 and CFL 2019 and then won the I-League 2019-20 title.

After guiding the Kolkata giants to their fifth I-League title, Vicuna joined Kerala Blasters ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

Unfortunately, his stint with the Kochi-based club ended on a bitter note as Blasters had a season to forget under his tutelage. Vicuna had to part ways with the club with three matches to spare in the season. The club eventually finished second from the bottom, their worst finish ever in the ISL.

How did LKS Lodz perform in the 2020-21 season?

LKS Lodz finished fifth in the I liga 2020-21 season with 58 points from 34 matches. They won 17 matches, drew seven and lost 10. Lodz scored 49 goals and conceded 27.

Kibu Vicuna's career so far

The 49-year old started his managerial career as a youth coach at CA Osasuna in 2002 before he gained experience as an assistant coach at several Polish clubs like Legiaw Warsaw, Zaglebie Lubin, Lech Poznan and Slask Wroclaw.

In 2018, he joined Lithuanian club FK Trakai as their head coach and then joined Polish side Wisla Plock before coming to India