Former Middlesbrough and Norwich striker Kei Kamara joins Colorado Rapids

The Sierra Leone international has become the latest addition to Anthony Hudson’s men after agreeing to a deal with the club till 2020

Former Middlesbrough and Norwich striker Kei Kamara has joined Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old was selected by Cincinnati in the 2018 MLS Expansion Draft and immediately traded to Colorado Rapids.

The striker who is the sixth all-time leading scorer in the Major League Soccer with 112 goals has spent most of his career in America, featuring for Columbus Crew, San Jose Earthquakes, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City, New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps.

In the recently concluded season, the forward finished as the highest goalscorer with 14 goals and stated his excitement at the chance to continue the impressive form with Anthony Hudson’s men.

“I’m excited to be joining Colorado and look forward to contributing with many goals for the club in 2019,” Kamara told club website.

“I want to be an important part of the team’s success next season,” he concluded.

Article continues below

Reacting to their new acquisition, General Manager, Padraig Smith said: “Kei Kamara is a natural goal scorer who has consistently ranked among the top finishers in MLS.

“His goalscoring capabilities will bring a much-needed cutting edge to our attack. We are delighted to bring Kei to the club and look forward to seeing him on the field in the burgundy and blue in 2019."