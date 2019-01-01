Former Man Utd & Uruguay forward Forlan takes charge of Penarol

The 40-year-old has taken his first steps into senior coaching thanks to his former club in Uruguay

Former forward Diego Forlan has been appointed head coach of Uruguayan giants Penarol.

Forlan will replace Diego Lopez as the 40-year-old takes his first steps into senior coaching at his former club in Montevideo.

Ex- international Forlan, who amassed 112 caps, retired in August following spells at United, , and .

A Premier League winner at Old Trafford in 2003, Forlan started his youth career with Penarol before returning to the club in 2015-16, celebrating Primera Division success that season.

''To have my first experience in a club of traditions and of a high level like Penarol is more than I dreamed of,'' Forlan said.

''When you play you notice if you like football itself. It isn't only about playing. I enjoy it, I like it, I analyze it, I see it.'

"To me this is a huge joy, it's such an honour to be the person selected to be the leader of this project, of this club very important for me and for my family. I'm very honoured and proud."

Forlan, who also played for Brazilian giants Internacional, Japanese outfit Cerezo Osaka, 's and Hong Kong side Kitchee before retiring, added: "Having travelled all over the world taught me a lot.

Article continues below

"How every country lives football, how the prepare for the day to day, how the cultural side affects the working tactics on the different teams. Then it's 11v11 inside the field but there are some things you have to realise that won't be the same in , here in Uruguay or in .

"I've learned a lot from all of them. I've learned a lot from the Spanish football, from the Italian football, from the Brazilian football. For me, that's an advantage of having travelled all over the world and being able to learn it.

"To experience it and adding things because I don't have a crystal ball, and neither do the Spanish or the Japanese. I think a bit of everything is important to do something better."