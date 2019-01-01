Former Man Utd boss Moyes keen on Celtic & Scotland jobs

The Scot, who has been without a club since leaving West Ham, is hoping to get back into club management but will not rule out an international post

Former boss David Moyes admits he would be interested in managerial posts with and if they became available.

The 55-year-old has been without a coaching role since leaving West Ham in the summer of 2018.

His reputation was enhanced during a spell at the London Stadium, having previously endured a difficult time at United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Moyes is eager to return to the dugout and is actively scouring the market for potential positions.

A club job would be his preference but, with questions being asked of Alex McLeish, an international option could appeal.

Moyes told BBC Sport: "Club football would be my choice, but Scotland's my country and I'm really passionate.

"I've followed Scotland to all the tournaments when I was a young man, I used to go to Wembley regularly with my dad, so I've got some great memories of being a Scotland supporter.

"The Scotland job is difficult for anybody because there's great expectation.

"I don't think there's any one way we can fix it. I don't have all the answers, but I've got some ideas and thoughts.

"There are many things we're not doing in Scotland, we've chosen to bring in lots of foreign players, and cheap foreign players, and maybe a lot of the young Scottish players are not getting the opportunities.

"We need to see if we can find a solution to develop more players, but we're not going to do it in two or four years, it's a 10 or 15-year plan."

While Moyes could be charged with the task of delivering an upturn in fortune for Scotland, there are high-profile domestic posts that could soon be available.

The reins at Celtic may be up for grabs this summer, with Neil Lennon back at Parkhead on an interim basis.

The Hoops turned to a familiar face in the wake of Brendan Rodgers’ decision to head for Leicester, and Moyes admits he would be interested if another change is to be made in Glasgow.

He added: "I would always be interested, but Lenny's done a brilliant job.

"He's been there before and the job he's doing at the moment would warrant being the Celtic manager. He's doing a good job."

Lennon has gone unbeaten through his first four games back at Celtic, with three victories claimed from those outings.

He has maintained a 10-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, heading into an Old Firm clash with on Sunday, while also booking a spot in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.