Former Man City star Bony is training with League Two club Newport County

The one-time Premier League star is now currently without a club but is training with a lower division side

Former striker Wilfried Bony is currently a free agent and training with League Two side Newport County.

The 30-year-old was pictured in a tweet from Newport manager Mike Flynn, who said it was "great" to have the international involved at the Welsh-based club.

"Excellent work ethic, professionalism and standards. Boys will take a lot from this," Flynn tweeted about Bony's attendance at training.

It was only four years ago that Bony signed for Premier League champions Manchester City in a deal worth £28 million (€30.2m/$33.8m) during the 2015 January transfer window.

He earned the move after being the English top flight's top scorer while at during the 2014 calendar year - with his 20 goals surpassing the tallies of Sergio Aguero, Wayne Rooney and Daniel Sturridge.

Bony never managed to settle at the Etihad while in the shadow of Aguero, scoring six goals in 36 league appearances across two seasons before he was loaned to in 2016.

After struggling to establish himself at in a season Stoke, Bony stayed in the Premier League with a return to Swansea City. However he couldn't prevent the Welsh side from being relegated at the end of the 2017-18 campaign and then failed to fire in Championship.

His last competitive side was Al Arabi Sports Club in - where he hit an impressive five goals in seven matches,

In an interview in May following his release from Swansea, Bony revealed he was targeting a return to the Premier League, adamant that he is still good enough to play at the highest level.

Article continues below

"I have the ability and the capacity to do [to play in the Premier League]. That's my target," Bony told BBC Sport.

"I have been in the UK almost six years. I like it here so if there is an opportunity, I will speak to my agent. We will see."

Bony also played four matches during Ivory Coast's quarter-final run at the 2019 but only was in the starting line-up once and failed to score during the tournament.