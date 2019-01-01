Former Malaysia U-16 players called up to Hodak's camp
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
Five former Malaysia U-16 players have been called up to the second phase of Malaysia U-19 training camp under head coach Bojan Hodak.
The five boys, who last September qualified for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship which was hosted by Malaysia, are set to train under the Croatian from January 21 to 29, in preparation for the the 2019 AFF Championship and the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship, which are scheduled to take place in July and September this year, respectively.
One of the five included 17-year old forward Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, who ended the AFC U-16 campaign as its joint top-scorer with five goals, despite the fact that the Young Tigers failed to advance past the group stage.
The first phase of the camp had started on January 15, and is set to end on the 20th. It appears that Hodak is simply using the two camps to observe as many players as he can, as they are participated by two separate sets of players.
The full list of the second camp are as follows:
|
NO
|
CLUB
|
AGE
|
TEAM
|
1.
|
SIKH IZHAN NAZREL SIKH AZMAN
|
17
|
SSMP
|
2.
|
NAJMUDIN AKMAL KAMAL AKMAL
|
16
|
SSMP
|
3.
|
LUQMAN HAKIM SHAMSUDIN
|
17
|
SSMP
|
4.
|
AHMAD ZIKRI MOHD KHALILI
|
17
|
SSMP
|
5.
|
ALI IMRAN SUKARI
|
17
|
SSMP
|
6.
|
NASHRAN ELIAS
|
18
|
KELANTAN
|
7.
|
HAFIZAN GHAZALI
|
17
|
KELANTAN
|
8.
|
KHALAIF MOHD NASROM
|
17
|
KELANTAN
|
9.
|
SHAFI AZSWAD SAPARI
|
18
|
MELAKA
|
10.
|
AIDIL AZUAN
|
18
|
MELAKA
|
11.
|
IMAN RAFAEI ABD RAZAK
|
18
|
PULAU PINANG
|
12.
|
DANIEL IRFAN NADZRI
|
18
|
PULAU PINANG
|
13.
|
AKRAM HALIM BASHAH
|
18
|
PERLIS
|
14.
|
ALIF DANIEL RUSDI
|
18
|
PERLIS
|
15.
|
SYAFIQ SABARUDDIN
|
18
|
PKNS
|
16.
|
AHMAD AZRAF AHMAD AZAM
|
18
|
PKNS
|
17.
|
AKMAL HAKIM RAZALI
|
18
|
UITM
|
18.
|
IMAN SHAH ANUAR
|
17
|
UITM
|
19.
|
FIRDAUS IRMAN MOHD FADHIL
|
18
|
PKNP
|
20.
|
ADAM FAHIMI MOHAMAD BASHIR
|
18
|
PKNP
|
21.
|
NAFIZUDDIN FAUZI
|
18
|
JDT
|
22.
|
MUHAMMAD AZIM MOHD RAFIQ
|
18
|
NEGERI SEMBILAN
|
23.
|
AKMAL HAZIM ISMAIL
|
18
|
PERAK
|
24.
|
ISKANDAR SHAH MOHD JAMIL KILIN
|
18
|
SARAWAK
