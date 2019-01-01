Former Lille goalkeeper Enyeama highlights best career goals

In addition to his fine displays between the sticks, the 37-year-old scored some amazing goals for his former teams at crucial periods

goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has highlighted some of the best goals he has scored as a goalkeeper in different stages of his career.

The former player is unarguably one of the best goalkeepers to have played in the and he boosts of several records before he left the Stade Pierre Mauroy in August 2018.

Prior to his move to , Enyeama was a rare goalscorer in Israel where he scored 15 goals for Hapoel Tel Aviv across all competitions.

He recalled the only goal he scored for Tel Aviv outfit in a Uefa game against back in 2010 and his opening effort for in the second leg of the 2004 Caf Champions League final against .

“I have been blessed with the ability to use my legs up front and I've been blessed with the ability to use my hands back in goal. I use to go up the field to score, and then I will run to the goalpost to preserve the lead. I used to play both positions,” Enyeama told Get French Football News .

“I was very good as a striker and I would have ended up as one because I was very good. In training, I used to play as a striker even at Lille, I also played as a striker in my former team in Israel. I scored a lot of goals, a lot of great goals. As a goalkeeper, I already know what it will take a striker to score so when I go up front, I know what to do.

“There was a time in Isreal, I was chosen as the free-kick taker, and I have scored a total of 25 career goals, 15 came in Israel. I scored in the Champions League against Lyon from the penalty spot, I also scored in the Caf Champions League final when I was with Enyimba. Those are the highlights of my best goals.”

Although he has been playing professionally for over 20 years, Enyeama revealed that he never conceived a dream of being a footballer in his early years and how he missed out on a move to the English Premier League in January 2004.

“I never had a dream as a child but I really love football. At trial, I didn't know there was a thing called professional football, I just played on the street with my friends and we just it back home,” he continued.

“It was when I got to the age of 13, 14 or 15, that was when I started thinking maybe I could make a little bit of life out of football while pursuing my education. That's my story as a child.

“I almost joined in 2004 but financial issues did not make me complete the move during the January transfer window, till today I didn't know why and my agent did not give me reasons.

"I should have signed in too with Kayserispor but this small team from Isreal just came from nowhere and I just left every other thing and that's where I had my luck."