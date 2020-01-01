Former Leicester attacker Musa slams 'fake news' over coronavirus diagnosis

The Super Eagles veteran has hit out at suggestions he tested positive for Covid-19

striker Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to shut down false claims he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 27-year-old recently returned to his homeland from , where he currently plays for Al-Nassr.

Upon arriving back in Nigeria, Musa confirmed his intention to self-isolate, with some media taking that as a sign he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Musa took an exception to such an assumption, however, and declared he and his family are perfectly healthy and people should be wary of false news surrounding the virus.

"It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post false news about me testing positive to Covid 19," Musa wrote on Instagram. ⁣

"This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ⁣ ⁣

"My family and I came in from Saudi Arabia and decided to follow the government's rule of isolation for 14 days, not because any of us have the virus. We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus.

"Please don't fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. Stay safe, maintain social distancing."

Musa moved to Saudi Arabia in 2018 after struggling to make an impact with Premier League side , who he joined in 2016 after impressing for Russian club .

While the Super Eagles veteran hasn't tested positive for coronavirus, a number of footballers have over the past several weeks as the sport was gradually suspended around the world.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Juventus star Paulo Dybala were two of the more high-profile cases, with entire clubs across Europe forced into quarantine.

Though Covid-19 continues to claim lives around the world, UEFA remains determined for domestic competitions this season to be completed when it is safe for them to resume.

"UEFA is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on March 17. The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health," a recent UEFA statement read.

"Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed, depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities.”