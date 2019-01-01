Former Juventus star Stephen Appiah: Player arrogance can lead to racist abuse

The former Ghana star provides his insight into the problem of racism in the beautiful game

Former and midfielder Stephen Appiah believes the behaviour of players on the pitch has also contributed to the problem of racism.

The global challenge to stop racism has seen major football governing bodies around the world, including Fifa, launch several educational initiatives.

The measures, however, have so far yielded little results as incidents continue to cause embarrassment.

"I don't think that it's going to end because it has been there for years," said former captain Appiah to Class FM.

Appiah played for , , Brescia, and Cesena for a total of about 11 years in .

"At times, I sit back and ask questions [about] why it [didn't] happen to me.

"Most of the time, the fans don't do that [abuse] deliberately but do that when they see that the player is arrogant or the player behaves in a certain way. Through jealousy or envy, the [fans] just come and attack you.

"Or when they know that you're a good player, they'll just attack you to distract you from [happenings on] the pitch."

The most recent incident was the reported abuse of Milan's striker Romelu Lukaku during an Italian clash with at the start of the month.

"I think that's what they [parents] teach their children at home because I don't know why a 10 or 12-year-old boy (or girl) will come to the stadium or will see a black person on the street and behave in a certain way," Appiah added.

"That means it's not [merely the children's doing]; it's their parents who put that thing in their minds.

"We've been talking about racism. Fifa, Caf have all involved themselves heavily but still, it's not going away.

"We hope that one day, it will go."

The 38-year-old is currently the technical coordinator for Ghana's senior national team.