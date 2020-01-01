Coronavirus: Former India international Hamza Koya succumbs to Covid-19

The veteran played for clubs like Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting...

Hamza Koya, a Kerala-based footballer and a native of Parapanagadi in Malappuram district, died on Saturday morning after contracting the Coronavirus.

The 61-year-old had returned from Mumbai to his hometown along with his family on May 21 and on May 26 and was moved to the Manjeri College hospital in Mallapuram after developing symptoms of the dreaded virus.

He was reportedly put on a ventilator a couple of days ago when his condition worsened with difficulty in breathing. Koya's wife, son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren including a three-month-old have also tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

“His wife and son tested positive for the virus first in his family. Later, Hamza Koya was also tested positive for the virus and had been under treatment at the medical college,” said Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena.

“His daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren have also tested positive and are under medical observation,” she added.

During his playing days, Koya played as a wing-back for Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy between 1981 to 1986 besides turning up for the likes of and Mohammedan in the 1980s.

He represented the Indian national team in the Nehru Trophy and various clubs such as Calicut University, Western Railways, Union Bank, RCF, TATA Sports and Orkay Mills.