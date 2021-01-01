India

Indian Football: Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora passes away

Prasanta Dora
Prasanta was one of the few to have represented the big three of Kolkata...

Former India and Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Prasanta Dora has passed away at the age of 44.

It is learned that he was suffering from Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and was admitted in a hospital in Kolkata since December 28.

"His platelet count reduced drastically and doctors took a long time to diagnose the disease. He was later treated at the Tata Medical (a cancer care centre in the New Town). We were giving him blood regularly but he could not survive and died at 1.40 pm today," his elder brother Hemanta told PTI.

    Prasanta represented clubs such as Tollygunge Agragami, Calcutta Port Trust, Mohammedan Sporting, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. He was the "Best Goalkeeper" in when Bengal and won back-to-back Santosh Trophy titles in 1997-99 and 99.

    At the international level, he first featured for India in the Olympic qualifier home match against Thailand in 1999, after which he made five appearances in competitions such as SAFF Cup and SAF Games.

