Indian football: Former India international goalkeeper Bhaskar Maity passes away

Bhaskar Maity had also worked as an assistant coach at Mumbai FC and Mumbai Tigers...

Former international goalkeeper Bhaskar Maity, who suffered a brain stroke, passed away at the age of 67 on Wednesday afternoon.

The late footballer is survived by his wife, son Adhish Maity who is a professional bodybuilder and daughter Iris who is an actor.

Bhaskar Maity made his professional debut in 1973 and was introduced to football by another former international footballer Prasun Banerjee, who is a Member of Parliament from Howrah and West Bengal and also the brother of legendary late footballer P.K Banerjee.

The goalkeeper was an integral part of the Indian national team at the 1978 Asian Games wherein India was ousted from the semifinal group stage. He was also a member of the Indian team at the Agha Khan Cup and Dhaka Cup in 1977.

Maity’s career, though, was short-lived as he decided to hang his boots at the age of just 25 reportedly due hierarchical politics. At the club level, he represented Mafatlal Sports Club and RCF Football Club in Mumbai. He also represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy.

As a coach, he worked as an assistant coach at Mumbai-based football clubs Mumbai FC and Mumbai Tigers.

Legendary goalkeeper Bhaskar Ganguly, who was also a member of the Indian team at the 1978 Asian Games, rued the death of his former teammate.

“I have no words to describe the feeling of passing away of a friend. He was a very nice person. He hailed from Midnapore in West Bengal. He was a very good player and had a very successful career in Mumbai. Whenever we used to travel for away games we used to meet. He was a perfect gentleman,” said Ganguly on Bhaskar Maity death.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel too condoled the former footballer's death.