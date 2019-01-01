Former Ghana keeper Dauda completes move to Legon Cities

The former Ashanti Gold and Orlando Pirates shot-stopper has made a return home after a spell with Nigerian side Enyimba

Veteran goalkeeper Abdul Fatau Dauda has been announced as a new signing of Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

The 34-year-old, who was on the books of Nigerian outfit last term, completed a free transfer on Tuesday.

Cities, until the start of this season, played under the name Wa All Stars.

"It's official: Fatau Dauda commits to The Royals. The Lion is ready to roar," Cities announced on social media.



Dauda is expected to make his debut when Cities host on matchday two of the Premier League on Friday.

The club is in search for their first win following the opening day 2-2 draw at Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals.

The goalkeeper first featured for Ghanaian outfit AshGold between 2006 and 2013.

He then had a brief frustrating spell in with and before making a return to AshGold and leading the club to the 2014-15 Ghana Premier League title.

In 2016, he joined Enyimba, the People's Elephant.

On the international stage, Dauda was Ghana’s no.1 keeper at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

He briefly lost his starting spot to Adam Kwarasey at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in but promptly reclaimed the position following the Black Stars’ opening day defeat to the USA.