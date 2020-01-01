Former East Bengal assistant Mario Rivera returns as head coach

The Spaniard, last season, assisted compatriot Alejandro Menendez who recently stepped down as the coach at the club

side have roped in Mario Rivera as the head coach. The UEFA Pro Licence coach will be assisted by Marcall Trulls at the Kolkatan outfit.

With Alejandro Menendez stepping down as head coach on Wednesday, the Red and Golds mangement have replaced him with the assistant coach until the end of last season.

Rivera, 42, was replaced by Josep Ferre as the East Bengal this season but only until the 3-1 defeat against ahead of the Kolkata derby.

Article continues below

More to follow...