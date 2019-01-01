Former Barca youth player Kubo calls new club Real Madrid 'the best in the world'

The Japan international says that he is adapting well to his new side

signing and former youth player Takefusa Kubo has called his new team "the best club in the world" after recently signing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kubo signed for Real Madrid in June as the international joined the Spanish side from FC Tokyo on a five-year deal.

The 18-year-old attacker is set to join up with Real Madrid Castilla for the 2019-20 campaign.

Kubo previously played in Barcelona's academy system from 2011-15, becoming top goalscorer in the league with 74 goals in 30 games as an Under-11 before rising to the U14 level.

However, his time in was cut short as Barca were found to have violated FIFA’s international transfer policy for under-18 youths, forcing Kubo to leave the club.

But he is now loyal to his new club, Real Madrid, one that he sees as the best the game has to offer.

"In Japan there is a lot of passion for Real Madrid," he told Real Madrid TV, "and I am very proud to play in the best club in the world."

Kubo was promoted to FC Tokyo's senior side at the age of 15, and became the youngest player to score in J.League history at 15 years, 10 months with a goal in April 2017.

Including a brief loan spell with Yokohama F. Marinos, Kubo went on to score seven goals in 36 senior appearances in Japanese football.

He's also earned four caps for his national team, with his first call-up coming ahead of Japan's participation in the Copa America.

Kubo earned his first cap in a pre-tournament friendly against El Salvador before featuring three times in the South American tournament as Japan were eliminated in the group stage.

But the move to Real Madrid presents a massive step up for the teenager, and he says he's looking forward to the opportunity to grow as a player.

"Above all, I am struck by the quality that everyone has. The team-mates and coaches are very friendly and I have been able to adapt very well," he said.

"I have to take advantage of this opportunity that they have given me but I also have to have fun because not everyone gets this opportunity."

He added: "I'm learning a lot as a footballer and as a person, both on and off the field. I'm having a great time".