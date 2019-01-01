Former Barca product Olmo admits Croatia interest as he eyes Spain debut

The former Catalan youngster concedes he was never conflicted over which country he wanted to represent

midfielder Dani Olmo insisted it has always been his dream to play for , despite interest from .

academy product Olmo joined Zagreb in 2014 and is eligible to represent Croatia, having not yet made a senior appearance for his native Spain.

However, the 21-year-old is in line to earn his first cap this week after being included in Robert Moreno's squad for the qualifiers with Malta and Romania.

Olmo confirmed the prospect of switching allegiance has been discussed in the past, but he has always been intent on representing the nation of his birth.

"I am proud that Croatia, one of the best national teams in the world, want me and they have let me know about it, but I am Spanish and playing for Spain has always been my dream," Olmo told Radio MARCA .

"A footballer always aspires to the best and playing with the national team is included in that. I must continue working so that this moment can arrive."

Olmo scored three times to help Spain to European Under-21 Championship glory earlier this year, while at club level he has won seven major trophies in four seasons with Dinamo.

Amid rumoured interest from , and former club Barcelona, Olmo is not thinking about his next move.

"I am 21 years old, I have a long way to go and I have my feet on the ground," he said. "My agent and my father have kept me away from the transfer issues and I am focused on playing football.

"I am in a great moment as the other day we qualified for the cup final and we are close to winning the double again.

"Coming to Croatia was the hardest decision in my life, but no one else offered me the sporting project that Dinamo did - both as a player and as a person. I think I made the right decision."

Olmo has made a strong start to his latest season, striking six times across 17 appearances and adding a further six assists.

While deployed primarily as an attacking midfielder, the 21-year-old is versatile and has already lined up on both wings this season in the .