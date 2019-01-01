Former Arsenal striker predicts return of St Totteringham's Day in bid for top-four finishes

Jeremie Aliadiere believes the Gunners are capable of clambering back above their arch-rivals having closed the gap between the two to just one point

are capable of delivering St Totteringham’s Day again, claims Jeremie Aliadiere, with the Gunners seeking to climb back above Spurs in the Premier League table.

There has been a shift in power in north London over recent years, with edging ahead of their arch-rivals.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s side have become regulars in the , Arsenal have suffered a humbling slide down the top-flight standings.

Finishes outside of the top-four were endured during back-to-back campaigns as Arsene Wenger’s 22-tenure came to an end.

The Gunners are, however, making positive progress in Unai Emery’s debut season at the helm and have closed to within a point of Spurs with eight games remaining.

Aliadiere believes Arsenal can now overhaul Tottenham and reclaim domestic dominance in their part of the world.

The former Gunners striker told talkSPORT when asked if Emery’s side will end the season ahead of Pochettino’s: “I believe so, yeah, I think they will.

“I think they will finish in the top four – I don’t know if they will be third or fourth – but I think, in my opinion, it is the safest bet of them playing Champions League.

“I just think the is tough. I know they are in the quarter-finals, but I still think beating over two legs will be tough.

“You’ve still got in it and I think putting all your eggs in that basket [winning the Europa League] will be difficult.”

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have continental distractions still to come this season, with Spurs preparing for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

The Gunners are, however, considered to have the easier run-in of two old adversaries, with and the only sides currently sat in the top 10 that they are due to face before the campaign comes to a close on May 12.

“I do think as well, they’ve got the easiest run compared to the other top teams,” Aliadiere added.

Article continues below

“But, as you know, playing away at teams like won’t be easy games.

“And sometimes you think, you’ve got an easier game but it’s never easy at the end of the season.”

Arsenal will return to action after the international break with a home date against Newcastle on April 1, with Spurs set to take on title-chasing at Anfield a day earlier.