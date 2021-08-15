Former Arsenal star Ozil scores first goal since February 2020, and first for Fenerbahce

The playmaker had gone almost exactly 18 months since he last found the net

Mesut Ozil has opened his goalscoring account for Fenerbahce, having found the target against Adana Demirspor.

The former Arsenal and Real Madrid man struck just 11 seconds into the second half of the fixture, latching onto a cross from the left to tap simply into the goal.

It proved to be the only goal of a 1-0 victory and his first since moving to Turkey earlier this year.

When did Ozil last score?

Ozil joined Fenerbahce in January on a free transfer following a controversial end to his time with Arsenal. He was frozen out of Mikel Arteta’s plans and was engaged in a PR war with the club, memorably offering to pay the wages of Gunnersaurus after the club decided to make the club mascot redundant.

His early weeks in Fenerbahce were not particularly promising either as he made 11 appearances for the club. Indeed, his only contribution of note for the team was an assist in a 2-1 loss to Sivasspor on the final day of the season. It was his sixth home match for the Istanbul giants and his fourth defeat for a return of just a single win.

Additionally, he missed the best part of two months because of an ankle injury sustained in a draw against Antalyaspor.

The last time he found the net in any capacity was while playing for Arsenal in February 2020, when he struck against Newcastle in a 4-0 home win in the Premier League. It proved to be the only goal he scored that season for the Gunners – and his last before leaving a year later.

The 2021-22 campaign has, therefore, got off to an altogether more promising start for the former Germany playmaker.

