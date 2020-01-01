Former Arsenal full-back Armand Traore narrates how he was 'fooled' at Rizespor

The 30-year old Senegalese gives an account of his ill-fated move to Turkey where he was promised incentives that never materialised

Former left-back Armand Traore has asserted he was "fooled" by Rizespor when he signed for the Turkish club in the summer of 2018.

The five-time capped Senegalese joined the Black Sea Sparrowhawks on a two-year deal after two years with .

Traore had been assured of a bigger move to Turkish giants if he performed well, but he never made an appearance for Rizespor and was ultimately released from his contract after six months.

“I have been experiencing a total hassle for almost two years," Traore told FootMercato .

"In 2017/18, I went up to the Premier League with . That summer, I signed in at Rizespor.

"They sold me a dream, telling me that after a season, if I helped the team well, I would go to Fenerbahce. I was fooled.

“They had to pay me a good part of my salary before I arrived for the preparation course. They didn't pay me for months and months. It was a little warm, with my family remaining in dependent.

"I took a lawyer to sent letters to the club. They did not like it, they decided to release me, ban me from a training center, sent me to the U23s and made me very poor. I had a white season. I sometimes even trained alone.

"In international week, when everyone was off, I was asked to come and train, alone on a field. I was denied permission to return to see my family. It ruined my career signing there."

Traore was back in England on November 2019 with Cardiff City where he had spent time on loan during the 2017-18 season.

It was however another ill-fated adventure as Neil Warnock left few days upon Traore's arrival and the new manager in Neil Harris did not have Traore in his plans which led to him leaving the Welsh capital this January and has been without a club ever since.

"I resided in Cardiff until January with Neil Warnock, who wanted to see how I got back," Traore continued.

"And there, 48 hours after my signature, he decides to resign. His replacement Neil Harris, an old-fashioned Englishman, quickly made me understand that I will not stay after January. Since then, I've been looking for a club."

Traore admitted that he is open to the prospect of playing in having never played there at senior level, however citing he had contact with under former Zambia and manager Herve Renard and also with .

"I have never played in France on a professional level," Traore said.

"I left early. I would love to play in France. It could interest me of course. It almost happened twice in the past. Once in Lille, I met Herve Renard and visited the installations. Once in Marseille too."

Traore has previously played for Portsmouth, and Queens Park .