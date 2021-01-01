Former Arsenal and Cote d'Ivoire ace Eboue reveals Ghana property in response to poverty tag

The ex-footballer has rejected reports of living in difficulty after losing assets to his former wife

Former Arsenal and Cote d'Ivoire star Emmanuel Eboue has laughed off talk of being led into poverty after his divorce, adding that he owns properties in multiple places including Ghana.

In 2017, the former defender was involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Aurelie, where he found himself on the losing side and ultimately had to give up some of his assets.

He was later quoted by Sunday Mirror, where he described himself as poor and homeless, a publication which made major headlines.

Now, however, he suggests he may have been misunderstood.

“When [people] say Emmanuel Eboue lost everything, it’s not nice," the 37-year-old said, as reported by Citi Sports.

“Because I had a divorce [case] and they [court] said my wife won, they gave her all my properties – my two houses, money and the cars that I had in England.

“I wasn’t worried about it because I expected that she was going to use it to take care of my children.

“When they [court] said that, I was very disappointed… To be honest, for the first time, I was very down but after that, I prayed and forgot about all of that.”

Ebou's divorce occurred when he was trying to pick himself back up from a one-year football ban for failing to pay a former agent.

“After that [divorce case], I left and returned back to Africa. I have my own properties in Africa and so I live with that," the former player added.

“When I hear people say Emmanuel Eboue lost everything, I laugh. I have properties in Ghana, I have properties in my home country [Ivory Coast].

“I live very comfortably and I thank God. So when people keep talking and say Emmanuel Eboue doesn’t have anything, he can’t eat, doesn’t have a place to stay, it’s not true."

Eboue played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 after leaving Belgian side Beveren.

Article continues below

He went on to join Galatasaray in Turkey before moving back to England to sign for Sunderland.

The deal was, however, cut short after just one month as he copped the one-year ban and had to stay away from the beautiful game.

He made 79 appearances for Cote d'Ivoire at senior level, representing the side at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.