African All Stars

'Forever a lion' - Senegal legend Diop hailed by Oliseh, Eto'o, and Gueye

Papa Bouba Diop Lens Milan
The World Cup hero was confirmed dead on Sunday after a long battle with a motor neurone disease

African legends Samuel Eto'o and Sunday Oliseh have joined the rest of the world in mourning former Senegal star Papa Bouba Diop, who died on Sunday.

Diop scored the memorable goal that helped Senegal stun France 1-0 at the 2002 Fifa World Cup opening game.

Aside from his feat for the Teranga Lions, the 42-year-old enjoyed a nomadic career in Europe with stints at Fulham, Portsmouth, AEK Athens, Lens, West Ham United and Birmingham City.

    Tributes have started pouring in from every corner of the world following the demise of Diop, who was nicknamed 'the Wardrobe'.

    "The death of Papa Bouba Diop is a great loss for Senegal. I pay tribute to a good footballer, respected by all for his courtesy and his talent, proudly reminding us of the Lions saga in 2002. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and to the football world," President of Senegal, Macky Sall tweeted.

     

