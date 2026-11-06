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Mohamed Saeed

Football unites in tragedy! Spanish stars raised over €100,000 for the family of late Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel

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The Spanish football community has delivered an overwhelming display of solidarity following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. A crowdfunding campaign launched to support the family of the 30-year-old forward has already surpassed €100,000 in donations.

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Stars lead the fundraising charge

In the wake of the devastating news regarding de Miguel, who passed away earlier this week in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the football world has mobilised rapidly to offer financial support. A GoFundMe campaign, originally initiated by Hercules CF forward and former Tenerife teammate Fran Sol, has seen an incredible surge in contributions. Despite setting a modest initial target of €5,000, the fundraiser smashed through that milestone in under 48 hours, reaching a six-figure sum thanks to the generosity of high-profile professionals and anonymous fans alike.

Elite players from across La Liga and the Segunda Division have stepped forward with significant personal contributions. Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro donated €3,500, while Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro contributed €3,000. Other notable names involved in the drive include Borja Iglesias, who gave €2,500, and Spanish national team stars Alvaro Morata and Álex Baena, who both donated €1,000.

Further support has come from Marc Bartra, Diego Llorente, Carles Aleñá, and Álvaro Fidalgo, highlighting the deep impact De Miguel’s passing has had on the domestic game, as reported by El Mundo.

Institutional support and club initiatives

Sevilla FC v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Beyond individual player donations, several club executives have also made substantial private contributions to the cause. Cádiz CF president Christian Septien personally donated €15,000, representing one of the largest single gifts to the fund. Meanwhile, AD Ceuta president Luhay Hamido added a further €3,500 to the total.

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Club-led initiatives are set to continue throughout the season, with Burgos CF announcing they will donate their entire gate receipts from their home fixture against Tenerife in March 2027. Almería have followed suit, with president Mohammed Al Khereiji confirming that all ticket sales from their upcoming home clash with the Tinerfeño side will be handed over to the cause. These long-term commitments ensure that the memory of the striker remains central to the league's narrative in the coming months, providing sustained support for his loved ones.

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Nationwide tributes for De Miguel

Tributes are planned across every level of the Spanish game this weekend to honour the memory of the fallen forward. La Liga, the RFEF, and Liga F have coordinated a joint tribute where players will take to the pitch wearing shirts adorned with the number nine and the message "Always in our memory." Match officials will also oversee a minute of silence before kick-off, and games will be briefly halted in the ninth minute to allow supporters and players a dedicated moment of reflection for the striker who wore that jersey with pride.

Regional rivals have also set aside their differences to show respect. UD Las Palmas will wear their blue and white third kit this Sunday as a nod to Tenerife’s traditional colours, while their opponents Eldense will wear black as a mark of mourning. Tenerife themselves will host a special tribute event at the Heliodoro Rodríguez Lopez stadium, where representatives from Las Palmas and the wider Spanish football hierarchy will join fans in a final farewell.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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