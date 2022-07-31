Football Manager 2023: Release date, new features, price, full game & devices

GOAL has all the information you need about the upcoming edition of Football Manager

Football Manager 2023 is expected to hit video game stores later this year and it is sure to deliver plenty of fun, excitement and virtual managerial experience for gamers.

The 2022 edition of the game released in November last year and has managed to sell more than a million copies in PC/Mac platforms alone in less than a year. The hit series is set to continue with its latest edition - the Football Manager 2023.

If you're considering getting the game for yourself or as a gift for someone, wondering what's new and just generally curious, GOAL has every bit of information you will need.

What is the Football Manager 2023 release date?

The release date for Football Manager 2023 has not been confirmed yet. The last three editions were released during November and it is likely that the 2023 edition will release around the same time of the year. Watch this space for the confirmed release date.

How much will Football Manager 2023 cost?

Edition UK price US price Football Manager 2023 TBA TBA Football Manager 2023 Xbox TBA TBA Football Manager 2023 Touch TBA TBA Football Manager 2023 Mobile TBA TBA

The price for Football Manager 2023 has not been revealed yet. Last year's Football Manager 2022 was priced at £39.99 in the UK and $54.99 in the U.S and the rates are not expected to undergo a massive change.

There is also an expectation of a pre-booking discout which was a 10 per cent reduction last time around.

When it comes to the stores, Football Manager 2023 can be purchased available to buy as a PC or Mac download via Epic or Steam and the official Sega store, as well as the Microsoft store.

Football Manager 2023 Xbox edition and Football Manager 2023 Touch are expected to be cheaper than the full PC game, similar to last year's series.

Football Manager 2022 Xbox edition and Touch edition were priced at £29.99 in the UK and $39.99 in the U.S.

What devices will Football Manager 2023 be on?

Football Manager 2023 will likely be made available to play on PC, Mac, Xbox and mobile devices.

The Xbox and Mobile edition of Football Manager 2022 launched on the same date as the PC/Mac version and 2023 edition is expected to follow the same schedule.

What new features will Football Manager 2023 have?

The Football Manager 2023 could see a host of new featured added into the game and will hope to satisfy the video game's huge fanbase.

One of the biggest news the fans are waiting for is the possible return of Serie A giants Juventus as one of the playable clubs in the game.

Konami has announced that Juventus' licensing deal with eFootball is coming to an end and this could pave way for the Old Lady getting back into managerial simulation game. For years, players have had to choose the alternate version of Juventus in the game, a team named Zebre.

Aside from the overall enhanced gameplay, integration of women's football into the game's database is another feature that the fans are hoping to see in FM23.

The developers behind Football Manager have been building a database and technology for women's football for a number of years, but it is not clear if it will be ready to roll out in time for FM23.

Football Manager 2023 trailer

The trailer for Football Manager 2023 has not been released yet. The trailer can generally be expected two months prior to the game's launch. Taking notes from last year's schedule, fans can expect a sneak-peek into the simulation game in September.

