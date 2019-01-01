Foden, De Ligt and Vinicius unveiled as FIFA 19's FUT Future Stars

The three young stars are part of a new promotion for EA Sports' hugely successful football franchise

Phil Foden, Matthijs de Ligt and Vinicius Jr. have been unveiled as the first three cards in a brand new promotion in FIFA 19's Ultimate Team.

The promotion, titled FUT Future Stars, will highlight some of the world's best young players via cards projecting their potential future ratings.

All cards included in the promotion will feature players that are 23 or younger that are not yet considered an established star, all but certainly ruling out the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Joshua Kimmich and Dele Alli.

More players involved in the promotion are set to be unveiled in Thursday with the full ratings of each card revealed on Friday.

.@philfoden of @ManCity, @vini11Oficial of @realmadriden and Matthijs de Ligt of @AFCAjax are FUT Future Stars!



✔️ Age 23 or younger

✔️ Not yet an established star

✔️ Potential future ratings



More players revealed tomorrow and full ratings on Friday! pic.twitter.com/PIoaNPVMM7

— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 16, 2019

De Ligt is included in the list after winning the prestigious Golden Boy award given to the best young player in the game. The Ajax defender captains his club team and has become a vital piece of the Dutch national team as well.

Foden remains on the periphery of the Manchester City first team, but has thus far impressed in his appearances under Pep Guardiola. The English midfielder has made 15 total appearances for the reigning Premier League champions this season.

Vinicius, meanwhile, joined Real Madrid this past summer from Flamengo and, at 18 years old, the Brazilian is seen as one of the most promising attacking players in the game today.

The promotion comes on the heels of FIFA's annual Team of the Year, which came out of packs on Monday following a week-long event that saw the best players of 2018 included in a 12-man group.

FIFA also unveiled the current Team of the Week on Wednesday, headlined by Luis Suarez, David de Gea and Fabinho.