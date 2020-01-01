Flick ignoring talk about Bayern star Thiago's departure amid Liverpool rumours

The Spaniard is linked with a move to Anfield, but the Bavarian coach is not thinking about the midfielder leaving

Hansi Flick insisted he was giving no thought to Thiago Alcantara potentially leaving , with the midfielder linked with a move to .

Thiago, 29, is out of contract at the club next year, with Premier League champions Liverpool reportedly his most likely destination if he leaves.

But Flick is eager to keep Thiago, labelling the international an "amazing player".

"I don't think about it at all, that Thiago could leave us," the Bayern coach said after Saturday's 4-0 win over .

"I have always said that Thiago is an amazing player who can give a lot to a team. Therefore, I do not think about that at all.

"And I think after such a game and such a season, you have to accept as a journalist that not every question can be answered."

Thiago arrived at Bayern from in 2013, winning the Bundesliga in each of his seven seasons at the club.

Earlier in the week, Flick revealed their had been no progress in contract talks with the Italian-born midfielder, but was full or praise about what his player could add to the team.

"There is no [contract] news. We always talk, almost every day, but there is no news," Flick told a news conference before Bayern's final league match against Wolfsburg.

"I see him every day at practice and at the games. There are always so-called experts who have their own opinions. When you see him on the pitch and in training, you see his extraordinary quality in possession of the ball.

"But he has now also shown that he can play against the ball. For me there are no two opinions about Thiago's quality.

"He gives the team a little something extra. He is an exceptional player who gives a team that certain something. That's my opinion and there is no other one."

Bayern completed their successful Bundesliga season by reaching 100 goals, as Kingsley Coman, Mickael Cuisance, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller scored against Wolfsburg.

They are also in a good position to progress to the quarter-finals having beaten 3-0 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.