Flamengo president laments 'worst tragedy' in club history as authorities seek cause of fatal fire

A major fire at the Urubu's Nest training base of the Brazilian side has killed 10 people, and Rodolfo Landim says they will find out why

Flamengo's president Rodolfo Landim has promised to work with authorities to find the cause of the fire which has claimed 10 lives, calling it the "worst tragedy" in their 123-year history.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at the Brazilian side's Urubu's Nest base that also provides accommodation for some of the club's young players.

Local reports stated 10 people were feared to have died, while fire department chief Douglas Henaut confirmed the incident occurred at the lodgings.

Landim addressed the media in a news conference and confirmed the 10 deaths, before vowing support for the families of the victims, many of who are yet to be confirmed, as well working with authorities to find out why the fire occurred.

He told reporters: "I want to apologise to you [the media] for making you wait. I was involved in a series of emergencies related to this news. I wanted to tell you that obviously we are all dismayed.

"This is certainly the worst tragedy that this club has gone through in our 123 years with the loss of these 10 people.

"The most important thing now is to dedicate ourselves to trying to minimise the suffering and pain of these families, who are certainly suffering a lot.

"Flamengo is taking care of this and will spare no effort to make it [the grief] minimised as much as possible.

"Nobody but us is more interested in knowing the cause of the fire, we are collaborating with the authorities to determine that.

"Lastly, I want to say that all of us in the club are in mourning. It is an enormous sadness that we are feeling. It's not easy to talk to you."

Six players and four staff members have been confirmed dead while three others were injured.

Christian Esmerio, 15, and Arthur Vinicius, 14, are among those who were tragically lost, while Jonathas Cruz, Cauan Emanuel Nunes and Franciso Diogo Bento Alves were injured.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has already decreed three days of mourning following the tragedy as supporters have already begun to leave tributes at the Ninho do Urubu.

In addition, Flamengo's match with their rivals Fluminense, previously scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been postponed to February 14 in the wake of the events.