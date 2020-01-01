FKF set to unveil ‘Ghost’ Mulee as Kenya coach after Kimanzi exit

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Tusker coach is set to be unveiled on Wednesday, a day after the exit of Kimanzi

Football Federation (FKF) has settled for Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee as the new coach for Harambee Stars hours after they parted ways with Francis Kimanzi.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Federation under Nick Mwendwa has already contacted Mulee, who is set to make a grand return to the team he coached and guided to the 2004 finals held in Tunis, .

A source within the federation has confirmed to Goal the appointment of Mulee by stating: “We are set to unveil ‘Ghost’ after doing away with Kimanzi, the ceremony will be held on tomorrow [Wednesday] and he will be given a free hand to pick his backroom staff,” the source told Goal.

When reached for comment, Mulee told Goal he was not aware of the appointment but confirmed he had been approached to take over the mantle.

“I am just getting the information from you [on being appointed as Kenya coach],” Mulee told Goal. “But what I can tell you is that federation officials contacted me on Sunday asking if I am available to take over the mantle but I told them I cannot talk about a job, which already has a person.”

But when Goal told him Kimanzi had been fired and the seat was now vacant, Mulee said: “Let us wait and see, for now I don’t know anything about the job.”

In a shocking move which came after Mwendwa retained the mantle to run Kenyan football for another four years, FKF confirmed they had parted ways with the coach, who was only appointed to replace Sebastien Migne in August last year.

“Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff have left the national team by mutual consent,” FKF said in a statement signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and obtained by Goal.

“The Federation is immensely grateful to coach Kimanzi and his departing members of staff that include assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo for their exemplary work, dedication and unrivalled professionalism, which has strengthened Kenya’s chances of qualifying for the Afcon 2022 final tournament.

“The FKF has wished the departed members the best in their future endeavours while stating they will not comment on the issue again until a replacement is in place. All at the federation wish them well in their future endeavours, this even as the search for a replacement to take the national team forward begins in earnest.

“There will be no further comment from FKF until a new appointment is made, in the coming days.”

The tactician took over from Sebastien Migne after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) held in . He led the national team to a 1-1 draw away to in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers before settling to the same scoreline at home against Togo.

On October 9, he led Kenya to a 2-1 win over Zambia's Chipolopolo in a friendly staged in Nairobi, but he will now not be part of the team to play Comoros in the Afcon qualifying doubleheader set for November.