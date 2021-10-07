First pictures emerge of Wilshere back at Arsenal as Gunners confirm training return

Arsenal have confirmed that Jack Wilshere has been training with the club as he prepares for the next step in his stalled career.

The 29-year-old, once tipped for superstardom after breaking out from the Gunners' youth ranks, has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season.

A lengthy injury history has contributed to his situation, but the one-time England regular has been keen to show prospective clubs that he is operating at full fitness.

What has been said?

With Wilshere very much in the market for a new club, the Gunners have allowed their former charge to work on his fitness as he plans his next move.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: "What you should believe is that we want to help Jack prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally.

"He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfil all the needs that he wants. That is basically the idea and it is no further than that.

"I am very happy to have him back. We had a conversation with Jack and understand the needs that he has, the period that he is going through and I think everyone at the club agreed it was the right moment to help him.

"We sat down with him and we listened to what he wanted to do and what stage he is and we are prepared to do anything we can to help him.

"He is going to be training sometimes with us, he is going to be around the place, he is going to be continuing his coaching badges that he is very interested in, try to get him fit, try to get his experiences across to our players, our young players, our academy and I think it is great influence to have around."

Why is Wilshere struggling to find a club?

Wilshere's injury history has undoubtedly been a defining factor in clubs steering clear of offering the former PFA Young Player of the Year a lucrative contract.

Having made his England debut in 2010 at just 18 years old, Wilshere took in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2010-11 season and looked destined for the very top of the game.

Since then, however, he has only surpassed 14 league appearances in two seasons, with niggling knocks having often keeping him sidelined for large periods.

But Wilshere claims that those issues are behind him now, saying that his limited playing time during a two-season stay with West Ham was simply down to not being selected rather than being injured.

“I haven’t been injured since before lockdown, and it was not a serious injury, I've trained every day,” he told Under The Surface podcast, while he previously told talkSPORT: “I’ve actually had a good pre-season. I’m in a good place, physically. I’m 29.

“I’m waiting for the right opportunity to come up, to be honest. But, having said that, nothing has come up at the minute and there’s nothing happening.”

Could he retire from playing?

Wilshere has admitted that he has talked with his partner about the possibility of hanging up his boots and, given he is also working on his coaching badges, focusing on a new direction may well be on the cards.

He said of potentially retiring from playing: "Yeah 100%, with the situation I'm in and people say no or not even giving me a chance.

"I had this conversation not long ago with my Mrs, I just said to her can you tell me when, not when I'm ‘mugging myself off’, but when I'm trying, training every day on my own and I'm questioning it, having questions on why am I doing this if the club is just saying no.

"I said to the Mrs, look just say to me when it's enough, stop going to train on your own and maybe try and focus on something else."

