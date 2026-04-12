First female head coach (34) appointed in a top European league

Union Berlin has made history. The eleventh-placed Bundesliga side has appointed Marie-Louise Eta (34) as its new head coach, making her the first woman to hold such a position in a top European league.

Following Saturday’s humiliating 3-1 loss at FC Heidenheim, the club’s Berlin-based hierarchy sacked Steffen Baumgart and promoted Eta from her role as Under-19 coach.

Union hopes Eta’s appointment will spark an immediate turnaround. “We have had a very disappointing second half of the season so far, and we are not being misled by our position in the Bundesliga,” the club stated.

“We are in a difficult position and urgently need points to secure our place in the league.” Union are currently mid-table but sit only seven points above the relegation zone.

Since the winter break they have won only two of fourteen matches, and as general manager Horst Heldt admits, “We no longer believe we can continue on the same path.” “I am delighted that Marie-Louise has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis. Before she becomes head coach of the professional women’s team in the summer, as planned.”

Eta, who in November 2023 had become the Bundesliga’s first female assistant coach, will sit on the bench for the first time next week when Union Berlin host VfL Wolfsburg.