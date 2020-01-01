Fiorentina director hints at interest in outbound PSG captain Thiago Silva

La Viola could make a move for the PSG skipper after it was confirmed that he would be calling time on a trophy-laden career at Parc des Princes

would be interested in bringing outgoing captain Thiago Silva from to next season following the confirmation that the seasoned Brazilian would leave the French champions, the club's general director Joe Barone has confirmed.

The veteran defender is set to call time on a trophy-laden spell at Parc des Princes, having arrived eight years ago in 2012 from .

PSG director Leonardo confirmed earlier this month that the 35-year-old, along with Edinson Cavani, woukd be drawing a line under their career in the French capital at the close of the club's immediate fixture list, as they prepare to return to action following the curtailment of their domestic campaign.

Fiorentina, who narrowly avoided relegation to Serie B last season, bolstered their ranks ahead of the current campaign with the acquisition of Bayern Munich and France veteran Franck Ribery but have been unable to escape being pulled towards another scrap near the bottom of the table once more.

Speaking ahead of the club's return to Serie A against Brescia, Barone admitted that the club were viewing Silva as a potential target ahead of the 2020-21 season, hailing him as a player of the highest level - but stressing that the club were focused on ensuring their top-flight status in the immediate weeks.

"He is one of many names that are speculated in the papers," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We are working every day to look at the various names that come across our desk.

"But at the moment we have a lot of matches to play, then we'll see what the transfer market brings. He is a very well-known player of a high level [but] that is all at the moment."

In his near-decade-long spell at PSG, Silva has won at least one domestic honour every season, with seven Ligue 1 crowns, four consecutive Coupe de honours, five Coupe de la Ligue victories and another five Trophee des Champions.

During that same period, he enjoyed further international success with , winning the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2019 Copa America, as well as being named to two consecutive All-Star Teams at the FIFA World Cups in 2014 and 2018 for his performances.

However, he has been unable to help PSG break their European deadlock to date, having only reached the quarter-finals during his spell with the club as Champions League success has continued to elude them.