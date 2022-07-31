FIFA 23 pre-order bonuses: Ultimate edition & standard edition add-ons & price differences

FIFA 23 is out in September 2022 and it will be the final collaboration between EA Sports and FIFA as they prepare to part ways after almost three decades of association.
The FIFA 23 will be released in three editions: Standard, Ultimate and Legacy Edition.
Here's what you need to know about each version to help you decide which edition to pre-order.
FIFA 23 standard edition price & add-ons
The standard edition of FIFA 23 costs £59.99 in the United Kingdom and $59.99 in the United States. The next-gen versions will be a bit dearer at £69.99 & $69.99 respectively.
EA Play subscribers might also benefit from a 10 per cent discount if they pre-order.
The standard game does have some out-of-the-box exclusive add-ons, including:
- TOTW 1 Player Item
From the random pool of 23 players, one of them will be assigned to your FUT club as an untradeable item.
- FUT Cover Star Loan Player
A regular loan item of Kylian Mbappe will be available to use in the FUT squad for five matches.
- Pack Ambassador Player Pick
The first player pick can be done from three players used by EA Sports to promote their game. They can be used in the FUT squad up to three matches.
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent
This is an offer that is not specific to FUT. While starting a new career mode, the youth team will have a player who will have the potential to become a star in the future.
FIFA 22 Ultimate edition price & add-ons
The Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 has been priced at £89.99 in the UK and $99.99 in the US.
Apart from the standard edition features, there are a host of additional FIFA Ultimate Team items that make the Ultimate version the most coveted edition.
- Early Access
FIFA 23 Ultimate edition will be available for download from September 27 rather than September 30.
- FIFA Points
EA will provide 4600 FIFA points which can prove to be extremely useful during the FUT Draft.
- Dual Entitlement
The Ultimate edition allows PlayStation 4 owners to freely upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version or Xbox One owners to upgrade to the Xbox Series X/S version through the Dual Entitlement offer.
- Untradeable OTW Item
The Ones to Watch Out player item is one of the first special items. You will receive one random untradeable item for your FUT squad.
- Untradeable FIFA WC Hero Item
Those who order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition before August 21st will receive a random untradeable Hero Player item on November 11th that can be used in your team.
FIFA 23 standard vs Ultimate edition price comparison
Console
Standard
Ultimate
PS5 / Xbox Series X/S
£69.99 / $69.99
£89.99 / $99.99
PS4 / Xbox One
£59.99 / $59.99
£89.99 / $99.99
PC
£49.99 / $59.99
£79.99 / $99.99
How do the FIFA 23 editions compare?
Feature
FIFA 23 Standard Edition
Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition
Early Access
No
Yes
FIFA Points
No
4600 points
Team of the Week 1 Player item
Yes
Yes
Career Mode Homegrown Talent
Yes
Yes
Cover Star Loan Item
Yes
Yes
FUT Ambassador Player Pick
Yes
Yes
FUT Heroes Player Item
No
Yes (Pre-order before Aug 21)
FUT 23 Ones to Watch Item
No
Yes
Dual Entitlement
No
Yes
Legacy Edition
The Legacy edition is available only for Nintendo Switch owners. It is basically FIFA 22 but names, kits, and teams will be updated to the latest.
The recently added Women's teams and Juventus will also be a part of the Legacy Edition.